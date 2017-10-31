Shooting reported in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of East Gray Street at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of East Gray Street at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.



Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

