The Latest: Power being restored after Northeast storm

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Rachel Graham, with husband Corey Graham and daughter Priya, describes a terrifying night that they spent in a yurt during a severe wind storm in Freeport, Maine, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The couple is living in the yurt whil...

(AP Photo/Alanna Durkin Richer). A toppled tree leans onto a power line after an overnight storm Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Brookline, Mass. Hundreds of thousands of customers have been left without power after a storm brought high winds and heavy rains...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). A woman walks by a food stand and a tree that were toppled by a storm in Freeport, Maine, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. A strong wind storm has caused widespread power outages.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). A motorist drives under downed pine trees that are resting on power lines in Freeport, Maine, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. A strong wind storm has caused widespread power outages.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Lights from automobile traffic leave trails on a street in Freeport, Maine, where most outlet shopping stores are closed due to a severe storm knocked out electricity, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The severe storm packing hurrica...

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Latest on a severe storm in the Northeast that brought hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential rain (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Power is slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England, one day after a powerful storm downed numerous trees and power lines and flooded roads.

The lack of power Tuesday forced dozens of school districts across the region to cancel classes for a second consecutive day, while many towns postponed trick-or-treating until the weekend.

At the storm's peak Monday, more than 1.5 million customers were without electricity.

By Tuesday morning, there were still over 407,000 outages reported in Maine. More than 138,000 customers were still without power in New Hampshire, and nearly 39,000 were in the dark in Vermont.

The two major electric utilities in Massachusetts were reporting more than 120,000 outages combined. About 83,000 homes and businesses in Rhode Island were still in the dark, while Connecticut's utilities had about 60,000 outages.

1:05 a.m.

A severe storm that pounded the Northeast has left utility crews scrambling to restore power and forced communities to postpone Halloween festivities due to damage.

The storm knocked out power to nearly 1.5 million homes and business at its peak Monday across the region. More than 1 million customers remained in the dark early Tuesday.

New England bore the brunt of the storm. Thousands of trees were toppled. In New Hampshire, floodwaters swept away a house. In Maine, the state's largest utility warned residents to be prepared to be without electricity for up to a week.

Officials in some cities and towns have pushed back trick-or-treating from Halloween night - Tuesday - to as late as Sunday evening due to safety concerns.

