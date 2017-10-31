1 killed, 2 hurt in Daviess Co., KY crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A man is dead after a crash on a busy road in Daviess Co., KY, according to deputies.

Dispatch says the crash happened Tuesday morning on westbound 144 in front of the Dairy Queen near Pleasant Valley Rd., east of Owensboro.

Deputies said the man who was killed was driving east on 144 when he crossed a couple lanes of traffic and crashed into another car.

Two people in the car that was hit were hurt and they were taken to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

No names have been released.

