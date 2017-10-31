1 killed, 2 hurt in Daviess Co., KY crash

A man is dead after a crash on a busy road in Daviess Co., KY, according to deputies.

Dispatch says the crash happened Tuesday morning on westbound 144 in front of the Dairy Queen near Pleasant Valley Rd., east of Owensboro.

Deputies said the man who was killed was driving east on 144 when he crossed a couple lanes of traffic and crashed into another car.

Two people in the car that was hit were hurt and they were taken to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

No names have been released.

Daviess Co. Deputies: 1 man dead after crash on 144 pic.twitter.com/Z5uGZMSSpn — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) October 31, 2017

On the scene of a deadly crash here on 144 in Owensboro. Traffic in both lanes just opened up. pic.twitter.com/qn6QjD2mIN — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) October 31, 2017

