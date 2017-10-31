Speed & 'intoxicants' factors in deadly Daviess Co., KY crash, deputies say

Speed and "intoxicants" are believed to be factors in a crash that left a man dead and three other people hurt, according to the Daviess Co., KY Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 7:45 on westbound 144 in front of the Dairy Queen near Pleasant Valley Rd., east of Owensboro.

Deputies say the man who was killed was driving a pickup truck east on 144 when he crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into another pickup.

Daviess Co. Deputies: 1 man dead after crash on 144 pic.twitter.com/Z5uGZMSSpn — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) October 31, 2017

The sheriff's office says the three people in the truck that was hit, a woman and two children, were hurt and they were taken Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

No word yet on their condition but we're told one of the children, a 5-year-old, was later transferred by medical helicopter to St. Vincent in Evansville.

We'll keep you updated.

