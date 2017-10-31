Cops: Man stole wallet to pay court fines for assault charge

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say a man who was at a Pennsylvania judge's office to pay court fines stole a wallet that was near the payment window and used the cash inside to pay his fees.
Allegheny Township Patrolman Kerry Myers tells the Tribune-Review surveillance cameras caught the actions of Steven Rago.
Rago was out on bail on simple assault charges and was at a district court judge's offices on Thursday to pay fees.
Myers says video shows the 31-year-old Rago putting a wallet into his sweat shirt pocket. He's seen later paying the fine with cash.
Police say he admitted to having the wallet and returned it. He paid back the money, but his bail was rescinded due to the new theft charge.
Rago was transported to county prison ahead of a preliminary hearing on the simple assault charges.
No attorney is listed.
___
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
About 800 people are expected to attend the speech at California State University, Fullerton, but it's unclear how many might show up in opposition.More >>
About 800 people are expected to attend the speech at California State University, Fullerton, but it's unclear how many might show up in opposition.More >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>