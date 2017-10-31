Run Forrest! Gump impersonator jogs around California city

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Halloween started early in one Southern California city, where a man dressed as Forrest Gump has been running around neighborhoods and stopping to take pictures with residents.
Video and a photo from police show the man sporting a mangy fake beard, red shorts and a red "Bubba Gump" hat during his jogs around the city of Riverside. It's the same outfit worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump." Hanks' character spends part of the movie running across the country.
The man identified himself to KABC-TV only as Forrest Gump. He added that "it doesn't really matter" who he is. He says his runs are "just something that took off and made the community happy, made people smile."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
