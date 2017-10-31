Woman arrested for distributing nude photos at school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is accused of scattering naked photos at a Jefferson County Public School.



Frances Joyce Bailey, 60, unlawfully entered Pleasure Ridge Park High School and threw photos of a nude woman on the floor of a girls' restroom and on the grass next to the parking lot on Oct. 18, according to an arrest report. The incident was caught on the school's surveillance video.

The woman featured in the nude photos has a child who attends PRP, according to the arrest warrant. The woman in the photos dated Bailey's son and had recently filed an emergency protective order against him.

The citation said Bailey got the photos off of her son’s phone.

The warrant states Bailey was able to get into the school by following two students who were buzzed in.



JCPS sent the following statement about the incident;

“Photos were up for just a few minutes. As soon as students saw them – they took them all down and immediately went to administrators. The incident was caught on videotape and PRP leadership worked with police during the investigation. We have reiterated our school protocols to students and reminded them that they are not to let anyone inside the building.”

Bailey was charged with distribution of obscene matter, criminal trespassing and harassment.



