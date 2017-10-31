KSP: Man tried to burn down church after burglarizing it

EDDYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A California man has been charged with arson after he was found inside a Lyon County church attempting to set it on fire.

Around 4:30 p.m. Central time, Oct. 30, Kentucky State Police were called to Macedonia Church to investigate reports of a suspicious person. A KSP trooper and an Eddyville Police Department officer, found Julio C. Chevesgarcia, 24, inside the church.

State police say the preliminary investigation shows Chevesgarcia had broken the front glass door and taken items from the church. When found, he was in the process of attempting to set the church on fire as well as damaging property inside the church.

Chevesgarcia, of Pinon Hills, California, was booked into the McCracken County Jail on charges of DUI, criminal mischief, burglary, theft by unlawful taking under $500, public intoxication, attempted arson, two counts of assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

