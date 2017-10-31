Man wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab thefts

Several purses were also recovered. (Source: LMPD)

Three other suspects, Laquisha Beals, Jordan Cotton and Derrica Burnett, are also facing charges in connection to the thefts. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are searching for a man suspected of being involved in an organized theft ring.

Jermaine Hornbeak, 38, is wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins in downtown Louisville.

Police said multiple firearms, purses, electronics and gift cards have been recovered. Detectives are working to get recovered items back to the owners.

