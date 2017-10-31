Upton boy loves mail

Of all the things any 9-year-old boy would like for his birthday, JJ prefers mail. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UPTON, KY (WAVE) – Everyone has a special way of celebrating their birthday. One WAVE Country boy does too.

JJ Garrett, 9, just had his birthday on Oct. 27. His daily routine was a part of that celebration. His routine consists of having his parents drive him out a mile to his mailbox, grabbing the mail and returning home to read it.

Of all the things any 9-year-old boy would like for his birthday, JJ prefers mail.

“I could get many stuff for my birthday, about 100,” JJ said.

He loves getting mail so much that he has hundreds of letters addressed to him.

“As you can see there are so many, there’s several in there,” JJ’s mother, Amy Garrett, said as she pulled out a big plastic tote stuffed to the brim with letters.

She explained the collecting started roughly five years ago.

“He’s not your typical child as far as…he doesn’t like balloons,” Garrett said. “A lot of people make him nervous when he’s around so cards was his go-to.”

Complications from being 20 weeks premature prevent JJ from enjoying the joys that come with birthday parties.

“He’s had 23 surgeries and we just found out he’s needing two more,” Garrett said.

So he has chosen to celebrate his 9th birthday like many past birthdays, in his preferred quiet way of reading cards from people.

“Sending you warm hugs and wishes all the way from New Orleans, Louisiana,” Garrett read out loud to JJ.

Well-traveled greetings and well-wishes stuff his little mailbox.

“It just makes me so happy to see him smile,” Garrett said.

If you would like to send JJ a belated birthday card or just a greeting card, you can address it to:



JJ Garrett

4838 Pleasant Hill Rd

Upton, KY 42784



