Exxon settles pollution case with feds by upgrading 8 plants

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Exxon Mobil is settling air pollution cases with the Trump administration by promising to spend about $300 million on pollution-control technology at several plants along the Gulf Coast.

Federal officials said Tuesday that the settlement will prevent thousands of tons of future pollution, including cancer-causing benzene, in eight petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana.

The settlement ends allegations that Exxon violated the federal Clean Air Act by releasing excess emissions of harmful pollutants.

Exxon says it will install and operate pollution-control and monitoring technology at petrochemical plants in Baytown, Beaumont and Mont Belvieu, Texas, and near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Justice Department and the state of Colorado announced a smaller settlement over pollution charges against Denver-based PDC Energy Inc.

