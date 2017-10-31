NFL: Dolphins' Alonso won't be suspended for hit on Flacco

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). This Oct. 26, 2017 photo shows Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso, top left, colliding with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. In their return from a three-day...

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - The NFL says Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso won't be suspended for his hit that sidelined Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a concussion.

Flacco was hurt in the Ravens' 40-0 victory Thursday when he slid and was then hit in the head by Alonso, who received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Alonso said the high hit was unintentional, but angry Ravens players said he should have been ejected for a dirty play .

Miami coach Adam Gase defended Alonso, saying Flacco was trying to run for a first down before he slid.

Flacco missed the rest of the game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there's a good chance Flacco will return to play Sunday at Tennessee.

Alonso still faces a possible fine.

