Despite war, hurricane, man finally sees brother's wedding

PENNDEL, Pa. (AP) - A war kept Wayne Wood's brother from attending his first wedding, and a hurricane briefly derailed the secret plans for his second, but the 84-year-old has finally said "I do" again - this time with his unsuspecting brother serving as best man.
Wood and his new wife, Joyce Wood, live in Lake Placid, Florida, but devised a ruse to marry in Pennsylvania while visiting Wood's brother, Gordon Wood. The Bucks County Courier Times reports the ceremony was scheduled for September but was put on hold after Hurricane Irma.
The couple arrived last week. On Monday, Joyce Wood said she needed to pick something up at a Bucks County courthouse. Instead, she and Wayne Wood were married on the spot.
Gordon Wood says he'd never seen his brother happier. He was serving in the Korean War during his brother's first wedding.
Information from: Bucks County Courier Times, http://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
