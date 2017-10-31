Police respond to shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 2:15 p.m., of a shooting in the 5000 block of Wellsworth Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

