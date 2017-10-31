Police respond to shooting in PRP

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.More >>
A woman is accused of scattering naked photos at a Jefferson County Public School.More >>
A woman is accused of scattering naked photos at a Jefferson County Public School.More >>
Jermaine Hornbeak, 38, is wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins in downtown Louisville.More >>
Jermaine Hornbeak, 38, is wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins in downtown Louisville.More >>
Kentucky State Police were called to Macedonia Church to investigate reports of a suspicious person. A KSP trooper and an Eddyville Police Department officer, found the suspect inside the church.More >>
Kentucky State Police were called to Macedonia Church to investigate reports of a suspicious person. A KSP trooper and an Eddyville Police Department officer, found the suspect inside the church.More >>
WAVE Country is on track for a mainly sunny afternoon with just some high level clouds streaming overhead.More >>
WAVE Country is on track for a mainly sunny afternoon with just some high level clouds streaming overhead.More >>