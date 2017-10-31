Muhammad Ali 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sold at auction

Muhammad Ali preps for an exhibition bout at Trinity High School. (Source: PriceWeber/Dan Dry)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An iconic piece of Muhammad Ali memorabilia was sold at auction this week.

The WBC Championship Ali received after the "Rumble in the Jungle" was auctioned by Leland's, and went for $120,000.

The green leather belt was awarded to Ali after an eight-round knockout victory over George Foreman in Zaire, Africa.

The fight took place in 1976, and is part of a limited number of green belts given out by the World Boxing Council between 1976 and 1978.

