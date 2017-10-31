Meth found in Halloween candy bag, police say

Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation discovered a bag of crystal meth in her child's Halloween candy. (Source: Menominee Tribal Police/WLUK/CNN)

KESHENA, WI (WLUK/CNN) - A disturbing discovery in Wisconsin: Police confirmed that crystal methamphetamine was found in a child's bag of Halloween candy.

Children on the Menominee Indian reservation had been out trick-or-treating Sunday. Afterward, a parent found a suspicious item in their kid's bag - a small packet of powder, which turned out to be meth.

Police asked parents to dispose of the bags of candy that were collected in the area during the trick-or-treating event.

"One of the parents had found that small yellow package," said Ben Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe emergency management coordinator. "The parent then called Menominee Tribe Police Department, and they responded. And it looked like a crystal taped substance and subsequently was tested and was confirmed that it was methamphetamine."

Police are asking parents to call authorities if they find anything suspicious in the bags.

