Traffic moving again after 2 vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridge

Traffic begins to back up on Highway 41 North following a two vehicle accident on the Twin Bridge. (WFIE)

Kentucky State Police was responding to an accident on the Northbound Twin Bridge around 2:30 p.m.

According to KSP dispatch, at least two vehicles were involved in this accident. Traffic was at a stand-still, but has since started to move.

We will update this story if new information becomes available.

