8 dead in NYC attack mayor calls terrorism

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial.

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial.

8 killed by driver on bike path in 'cowardly act of terror'

8 killed by driver on bike path in 'cowardly act of terror'

New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing...

The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

(RNN) - Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured on Tuesday after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists. Officials are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The suspect left a note in the rental truck claiming he was inspired by ISIS to carry out the carnage, CNN is reporting.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot and taken to a hospital where he remains in custody. Two law enforcement sources told the New York Times that he came to the country in 2010, and that he rented the truck in New Jersey. He is in surgery and is expected to survive, CNN is reporting.

The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov of Tampa, FL. He is originally from Uzbekistan.

The New York Times reported that the white box truck, which had Home Depot decals on the hood and sides, drove about 20 blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. The driver crashed the truck into a school bus and exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun; officers shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.

Two law enforcement officers told the Times that the suspect was shouting "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is great" in Arabic.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack with a series of tweets, offering prayers for the victims and a reference to ISIS fighters.

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, speaking at a news conference, said, “Based on information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no reason to suspect a broader plot or scheme. Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.