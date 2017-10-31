FBI: New York truck attack treated as terrorism; 6 dead, multiple injured

The scene of an apparent mass shooting in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

(RNN) - Up to six people are dead and as many as 15 more injured after a man driving a truck went the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

NYPD told CNN that a white box truck drove several blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. When the driver exited the vehicle he appeared to have a gun; officers shot him and took him into custody.

The mayor's office said there is no longer any active threat.