FBI: New York truck attack treated as terrorism; 6 dead, multipl - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Breaking

FBI: New York truck attack treated as terrorism; 6 dead, multiple injured

The scene of an apparent mass shooting in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX) The scene of an apparent mass shooting in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

(RNN) -  Up to six people are dead and as many as 15 more injured after a man driving a truck went the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

NYPD told CNN that a white box truck drove several blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. When the driver exited the vehicle he appeared to have a gun; officers shot him and took him into custody.

The mayor's office said there is no longer any active threat.

The event unfolded in the Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan a few blocks from the World Trade Center. Nearby Stuyvesant High School was immediately locked down.

People took to social media to report that they were hearing gunshots.

In video from the scene, several bodies and bicycles were strewn along a bike path alongside Chambers and West streets. Traffic is heavily backed up after authorities closed the streets down.

 Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly