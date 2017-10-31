FBI: New York truck attack treated as terrorism; 6 dead, multiple injured

(RNN) - Up to six people are dead and as many as 15 more injured after a man driving a truck went the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.
NYPD told CNN that a white box truck drove several blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. When the driver exited the vehicle he appeared to have a gun; officers shot him and took him into custody.
The mayor's office said there is no longer any active threat.
Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017
The event unfolded in the Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan a few blocks from the World Trade Center. Nearby Stuyvesant High School was immediately locked down.
People took to social media to report that they were hearing gunshots.
Police incident on west side of chambers street after series of rattling POPS. Hope all are safe. pic.twitter.com/C0mZYU7l1D— bill tsapalas (@btsapalas) October 31, 2017
In video from the scene, several bodies and bicycles were strewn along a bike path alongside Chambers and West streets. Traffic is heavily backed up after authorities closed the streets down.
