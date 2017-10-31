NY mayor calls truck attack "act of terror;" 8 dead, several more seriously injured

The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

(RNN) - Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured on Tuesday after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot and taken to a hospital where he remains in custody. Two law enforcement sources told the New York Times that he came to the country in 2010, and that he rented the truck in New Jersey. He is in surgery and is expected to survive, CNN is reporting.

CBS News reported the suspect is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Sapov of Tampa, FL. He is originally from Uzbekistan.

The New York Times reported that the white box truck, which had Home Depot decals on the hood and sides, drove about 20 blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. The driver crashed the truck into a school bus and exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun; officers shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.

He was taken to a hospital.

Two law enforcement officers told the Times that the suspect was shouting "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is great" in Arabic.

Federal authorities are treating the event as a terror attack, and took over the lead of the investigation, though the NYPD will maintain an active role.

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, speaking at a news conference, said, “Based on information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no reason to suspect a broader plot or scheme. Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.