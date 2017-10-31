Holy Trinity students visit Louisville charities to give back on - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Holy Trinity students visit Louisville charities to give back on Halloween

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Holy Trinity students volunteer on Halloween. (Source: Dale Mader/ WAVE 3 News) Holy Trinity students volunteer on Halloween. (Source: Dale Mader/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 75 students from Holy Trinity Parish School gave back to the Louisville community. 

The seventh graders headed to Catholic Charities, Dare to Care, and St. Vincent dePaul for a day of service. Around 25 students went to each organization.

Their goal was to “Be a real Superhero this Halloween and Scare Out Hunger.” As part of helping, students, teachers, administrators, and parents delivered the school’s annual Scare Out Hunger Food Drive collections. 

They were expected to deliver over 1,000 items, divided between the three organizations. 

