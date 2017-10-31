New Roots receives $100,000 grant from Humana Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the fight for food justice got a little easier thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Humana Foundation to New Roots.

New Roots is a local organization that believes access to fresh food is a basic

human right, by enabling more than 1,800 families from across the Commonwealth and southern Indiana to access affordable, organic farm-fresh food from 50 Kentucky family farms.

"Seventy percent of our over 1,800 shareholder families identify as struggling with limited resources," said New Roots founding Executive Director Karyn Moskowitz. "And many of them would otherwise not be able to buy any fresh fruits or vegetables at all, let alone local organic food. That many people feel are just reserved for people with higher income, but we believe that fresh food is a basic human right, and that everyone deserves access to this beautiful food."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Holy Trinity students visit Louisville charities to give back on Halloween

+ Babies in Norton NICU get dressed up for Halloween

+ Aquarium developer puts Indiana project on hold

Tuesday's grant brings Humana's total investment in New Roots to more than 300-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.