Ex-mayor 'whoops tail' of accused burglar with paddle

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The former mayor of Mississippi's largest city subdued and paddled a man who police say was burglarizing his vehicle.
Jackson police arrested 22-year-old Juwuan Bibbs on Sunday at Tony Yarber's house. Yarber told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he caught Bibbs breaking into his truck.
Yarber dragged Bibbs into his garage, held him on the floor and hit him with a paddle while awaiting police.
In a video , Yarber shouts at the suspect and says: "When you break in people's stuff, it's because somebody ain't whooped your tail!"
Yarber is a minister and former school principal. He lost re-election this year.
Police recovered a handgun they believe belonged to Bibbs. He is charged with auto burglary and marijuana possession. It's unclear if Bibbs has a lawyer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>