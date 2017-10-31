Louisville couple's haunted cabin featured on national show

It's a Halloween night treat for a Louisville video producer and his wife, who are featured on a primetime national TV show. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a Halloween night treat for a Louisville video producer and his wife, who are featured on a primetime national TV show. It all started after a social media post about a strange footprint near their Kentucky cabin took on a life of its own.

"People are not crazy," Bill Stark said. "They do see things and hear things that they cannot explain."

What Stark and his wife Charisse can't explain are several bizarre events in the past three years, since buying their dream cabin at Red River Gorge. But what they've seen and heard is exactly what landed them on Destination America's Terror in the Woods.

During a clip from the show Stark explains, "So I laid down in the bed and I could see the television through the living room."

Several eerie occurrences have happened on the property, ranging from a television turning on and off at random, to security cameras capturing green mist one night and an orb flying across their property on another, to strange noises when there's no wind.

Then, an unexplained footprint near the cabin that Stark and a buddy tracked after a snowstorm two years ago, gained massive traction on social media.

"That one just stood out like a sore thumb,” the producer said. “Because it's a four digit, bipedal, size 13 with a hook claw in the front that's probably three or four inches."

The Stark's were starting to understand why the cabin owner willingly sold them the property surrounded by the geological reserve.

After trying to explain away the scary happenings with logic, the Louisville couple started doing research with the locals and found out about 'her', a woman who died in the cabin.

"Yes, we found out about it,” Charisse Stark said. “But we did not know that when we bought it."

Due to a terminal illness, the woman never got to enjoy the cabin that was built for her. The Stark's hope now, she's more guardian angel than ghost. They joke, at least she has a passion for electronics.

"Maybe they didn't have Playstations and big screen TV's back then," Bill Stark said. "And maybe she just likes turning them on and playing around."

His wife says after finding out the duo would be featured Halloween night at 9:00 on Destination America, the phone hasn't stopped ringing and everyone wants to share.

"Everyone has a story, that's the other thing, everyone you tell your story to says, that's really cool but, you want to hear my story?" Charisse smiled, "So, it's opened up a conversation for sure."

