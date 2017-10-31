HARTNETT: Have we already seen the next Derby champion?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Autumn unfolds, it’s relatively early to talk Kentucky Derby. But I have to ask: Have we already seen next year’s winner of the roses?

I’m speaking of the flashy 2-year-old , Bolt d’ Oro. He had a brilliant summer campaign in California and that’s why he is one of the top favorites among all of the Breeders’ Cup runners this weekend at Del Mar.

Heading into his run in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Bolt d’Oro seems to be heads above the other 2-year-olds.

The colt is three-for-three, with two of those wins coming at Del Mar.

His most recent triumph, the Frontrunner at Santa Anita, was an eye-opener, as Bolt d’Oro romped by nearly eight lengths.

He is fast and versatile, having earned victories by stalking in mid-pack, by pressing the pace and by coming from off the pace.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tuesday morning house fire under investigation

+ Upton boy loves mail

+ Man wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab thefts

His pedigree is solid, by Medalia d’Oro and out of an A.P. Indy.

Bolt’s final Cup tuneup came earlier this week at Santa Anita and by all indications, he is dead-ready.

“He wanted to eat us up this morning, so he came out of it fantastic”, his trainer, Mick Ruis told the Breeders’ Cup notes team.

Bolt d’Oro’s post position 11 in the Juvenile could a bit of a concern.

If he does have a serious challenger on Saturday, that challenger could be Free d rop Billy, trained by Dale Romans. This colt is coming off a smashing performance in Keeneland’s Breeders’ Futurity.

Can Billy snap the Bolt’s win streak?

That could be quite the chore. Because so far, Bolt d’Oro has made everything look so easy.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.