WATCH LIVE NOW: New information on deadly terror attack in lower Manhattan

The truck at the top of this picture is the one driven by the suspect. (Source: NBC News)

NEW YORK CITY - NBC News is airing a special report following a terrorist attack in Manhattan.

Right now the FBI says at least eight people are dead and 15 are injured after a truck plowed into a crowded bicycle lane.

Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody, but he is currently in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds from a NYPD officer.

This is being investigated as terrorism. Police have stepped up their patrols across New York, but authorities say there is no broader threat at this time.

