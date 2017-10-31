The Latest: Lawsuit targets rollback of birth-control rule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on the fight over President Donald Trump's decision no-cost birth control for workers (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Two advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit in Indiana challenging a rule change by President Donald Trump's administration allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers.

The suit was filed Tuesday on behalf of five women at risk of being denied birth control coverage, including three University of Notre Dame students. Notre Dame recently announced plans to halt no-cost contraceptive coverage.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Women's Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Under new rules issued Oct. 7 by the Department of Health and Human Services, employers and universities are allowed to cite religious or moral objections in order to end birth control coverage that was available under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

___

12:30 p.m.

The University of Notre Dame is ending no-cost contraceptive coverage for employees and students.

The South Bend Tribune reports that an email set by the Catholic university on Friday to faculty and staff shows that coverage will end for employees on Jan. 1. Students under the school's insurance plan will be covered until Aug. 14.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's decision to roll back the Affordable Care Act rule that requires employers to offer birth control coverage in their health insurance plans.

Notre Dame previously offered coverage through a third party, which allowed the university to meet the requirement while maintaining its religious opposition to contraceptives.

The university's medical plan will cover contraceptives if they're used to treat a specific medical condition and not as a method to prevent pregnancy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.