Tuesday morning house fire under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cause of an early morning fire is under investigation.



It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Camp Street at Preston Street, in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Neighbors told a WAVE 3 News crew that the home was abandoned.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, and the arson unit is investigating.

