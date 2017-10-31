Tuesday morning house fire under investigation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tuesday morning house fire under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cause of an early morning fire is under investigation.
 
It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Camp Street at Preston Street, in the Shelby Park neighborhood. 

Neighbors told a WAVE 3 News crew that the home was abandoned.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, and the arson unit is investigating.

