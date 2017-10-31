KentuckyOne Health goes pink for Halloween

Decorations and giveaways went on at many KentuckyOne Health locations. (Source: Jeff Knight/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KentuckyOne Health traded the traditional Halloween orange and purple in for pink on Tuesday, to raise awareness for an important cause.

Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and several other KentuckyOne health facilities decorated and had special events.

The facilities were decorated pink for breast cancer awareness, and pink items were given away as a part of the Pink-a-BOO event.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tuesday morning house fire under investigation

+ Upton boy loves mail

+ Man wanted in connection to multiple smash-and-grab thefts

KentuckyOne Health also encouraged employees and guests to schedule their annual digital mammogram.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.