UofL students harvest research hemp crop

Engineering students from the University of Louisville harvested some special research crops on Tuesday. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Engineering students from the University of Louisville harvested some special research crops on Tuesday.

A group from the J.B. School of Engineering's Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research harvested hemp and kenaf crops.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KentuckyOne Health goes pink for Halloween

+ Churchill Downs invests $32 million to improve parking and transportation

+ Tuesday morning house fire under investigation

Those plants will be used for various research projects around the Conn Center throughout 2018, according to the school.

Researchers are looking for ways to use the hemp for renewable energy, transform the hemp seed oil into use for 3-D printed medical devices and use the sugars from the plants as diesel additives or other uses.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.