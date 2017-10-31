Reports: Manhattan terror suspect had ties to northeast, southwest Ohio

Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists.

The suspect is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov of Tampa, Fla., according to CBS News.

The 29-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital, where he remains in custody.

Saipov lived in Cuyahoga Falls at 4180 Americana Dr. as late as 2015. The mailing address is located in Stow, just north of Akron.

Saipov also registered a business in Greater Cincinnati in 2011, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Enquirer reports the business was registered under the name "Sayf Motors Inc." with the state of Ohio.

Two law enforcement sources told the New York Times that Saipov came to the country in 2010.

The New York Times reported that the white box truck, which had Home Depot decals on the hood and sides, drove about 20 blocks down the bike path hitting several people from behind. The driver crashed the truck into a school bus and exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun; officers shot him in the abdomen and took him into custody.

