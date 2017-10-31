LMPD responds to report of child struck in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

It happened just after 7 Tuesday night in the 2300 block of Osage Ave., in the California neighborhood

LMPD confirms the victim is a 9-year-old boy and is being taken to Norton Children's Hospital. The child is expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not factors and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police say the boy was playing with friends when he ran out into the street.

