Gov. Bevin addresses state pension crisis Tuesday in Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made a stop in Owensboro Tuesday.

“We owe them a solution and that's what we're working on," Governor Bevin said.

The Governor told 14 News pension is a $4-5 trillion dollar problem across America. Much of the conversation centered around his plan for pension reform. Bevin told the crowd Kentucky has the worst-funded pension system in America.

Dozens of Kentuckians filled the Owensboro Convention Center, as Gov. Bevin took the podium to address his pension reform plan.

“There have been thousands of hours of meetings with outside folks, hundreds of hours of internal meetings," Gov. Bevin recalled.

Bevin says Kentucky currently has more retirees than workers. He predicted the largest of the plans, KERS, nonhazardous, will fail in the coming years.

“To pretend it's a good system when it is severely underfunded it's a misunderstanding of the scope of this problem," Gov. Bevin added.

With the worst-funded pension system in America, Kentucky's Governor says level-dollar funding is part of the solution.

“How do you mold all those together to create an environment in which Kentucky is as appealing or more appealing than not only states around us or any other state in the United States of America," Gov. Bevin explained.

And one of the biggest misconceptions with the plans, he says, is the fear of pay cuts. Bevin added that notion is a misunderstanding and not part of his "Keeping the Promise" proposal.

“We are asking current active employees to contribute 3% toward their healthcare retirement," Bevin stated.

The Governor is traveling across the state speaking at these informational sessions.

He said he hopes this plan will be a model other states can use.

The appearance was hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

