McConnell reacts to New York City terror

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter Tuesday to express his sentiments about the New York City terror attack.

We stand with the people of #NYC in the wake of this act of terror. We mourn those killed & injured, and are grateful to the 1st responders. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) October 31, 2017

A man drove into a crowd of people on a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

Eight were killed and over a dozen more injured.

