McConnell reacts to New York City terror

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter Tuesday to express his sentiments about the New York City terror attack.

A man drove into a crowd of people on a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

Eight were killed and over a dozen more injured.

