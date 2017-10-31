Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 66, New Haven 25

Center Grove 45, Plainfield 27

Clinton Prairie 40, Taylor 26

Cloverdale 85, Turkey Run 20

DeKalb 70, Heritage 61

Eastern (Greene) 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 30

Eastern (Greentown) 65, Cass 31

Edgewood 56, W. Vigo 20

Fairfield 64, Mishawaka Marian 57

Greenwood 77, Bloomington North 67

Indpls Ben Davis 56, Indpls Cathedral 52

Indpls Pike 89, Anderson 39

Lafayette Harrison 95, Attica 46

Marion 59, Pendleton Hts. 52

Milan 51, S. Decatur 37

Mooresville 62, Northview 42

S. Bend Washington 54, Plymouth 46

S. Knox 56, White River Valley 29

Southridge 37, Perry Central 33

Warren Central 52, New Castle 37

Henryville Tip-Off Tournament Pool Play Pool A

W. Washington 75, Clarksville 28

Pool B

Crothersville 57, Southwestern (Hanover) 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Morristown vs. Central Christian School, ppd.

