Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 66, New Haven 25
Center Grove 45, Plainfield 27
Clinton Prairie 40, Taylor 26
Cloverdale 85, Turkey Run 20
DeKalb 70, Heritage 61
Eastern (Greene) 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 30
Eastern (Greentown) 65, Cass 31
Edgewood 56, W. Vigo 20
Fairfield 64, Mishawaka Marian 57
Greenwood 77, Bloomington North 67
Indpls Ben Davis 56, Indpls Cathedral 52
Indpls Pike 89, Anderson 39
Lafayette Harrison 95, Attica 46
Marion 59, Pendleton Hts. 52
Milan 51, S. Decatur 37
Mooresville 62, Northview 42
S. Bend Washington 54, Plymouth 46
S. Knox 56, White River Valley 29
Southridge 37, Perry Central 33
Warren Central 52, New Castle 37
|Henryville Tip-Off Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
W. Washington 75, Clarksville 28
|Pool B
Crothersville 57, Southwestern (Hanover) 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Morristown vs. Central Christian School, ppd.
