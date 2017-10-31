VIDEO: Inmate escapes from Hardin Co jail

Police say Glover scaled this fence and squeezed himself through the bars. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Glover was seen working in the kitchen before his escape. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

William Glover escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center on Saturday. (Source: Hardin Co. Det. Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center.

William Glover, 46, escaped early Saturday morning after stealing a staff member's keys.

Glover faced a series of charges, many drug related, that could have kept him locked up for 13 more years.

Jailer Danny Allen said Saturday's escape happens to mark the one year anniversary of the beginning of Glover's sentence.

"You don't know what they're thinking or the reasoning behind this," Allen said.

Video cameras show Glover walking into an office while working in the kitchen as part of his assigned duty.

Inside, Glover takes a staff member's keys and keeps them for an hour as he loaded up prepared meals in a car outside. As inmates continued to bring meals outside, he hid in a shed until they were finished. Then, he climbed up a chain link fence and pushed on it until he could squeeze through and d rop down.

The staff member's car was just feet away.

Allen hasn't been convicted of violent crimes, but has a series of felonies.

"I think anytime someone escapes it's always a possibility that they're a dangerous individual," Allen said.

One charge not listed on Glover's record is an escape in 1996, according to Allen. It's state policy to remove the charge after five years.

"Why would it not be on there that he'd escaped?" Allen asked. "It's very frustrating. A person who escapes is an escapee, no matter if it was 10 years ago, two weeks ago."

Allen says escapes are rare, but tough to prevent.

"Your people are going to escape," he said. "You cannot stop it."

Police don't know if Glover is armed but he is considered dangerous. Anyone who comes across Glover or the car is urged to call law enforcement.

The Kentucky State Police report that Glover is in a dark colored 2014 Toyota Camry, with Kentucky license plate 264-WNK.

