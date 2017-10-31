66-year-old woman in critical condition after NKY crash

A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after a Tuesday night crash in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Dixie Highway at Sleepy Hollow.

Police said a Dodge Caliber making a left turn onto westbound Sleepy Hollow struck the 66-year-old as she was crossing the street. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

