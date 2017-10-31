Sporting events fall silent to honor NYC terror attack victims

NEW YORK CITY (WAVE) - In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in New York City Tuesday, moments of silence for the victims and their families were observed at several major sporting events.

At the New York Rangers hockey game in Madison Square Garden against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Rangers' announcer asked everyone to "stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York, Las Vegas and throughout the world."

Later, the World Series also paused for a moment of silence before the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros played.

Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists.

Police say the suspect left a note in the rental truck he used to carry out the attack, claiming he was inspired by ISIS.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The event unfolded in the Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan a few blocks from the World Trade Center, on a street running alongside the Hudson River on the west side.

Later Tuesday, New York City's Halloween parade carried on. Police say they stepped up patrols, but they do not believe there are any outstanding threats.

