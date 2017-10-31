1 person killed after cars collide on US 60 in Henderson

A deadly car accident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in Henderson.

The Henderson Sheriff's Office says two cars collided on US 60 at Tillman Bethel Road, just outside of the Henderson city limits. Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, including the driver of one car who died during transport.

No word on what caused the accident. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

