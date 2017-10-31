Name of person killed in Henderson Co. crash released

The name of the person killed in a car accident in Henderson County has been released.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on US 60 at Tillman-Bethel Road, just outside of the Henderson city limits.

The Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Katherine "Katie" Williams was stopped on US 60 waiting to turn left onto Tillman-Bethel when her car was rear-ended by a pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old David E. Howard, Jr.

The impact caused Williams' car to be pushed into the path of another truck and they collided.

Williams and the driver of the second truck, 36-year-old Joni Richmond, where both taken to the hospital. We're told Williams died on the way to the emergency room.

Richmond is currently listed as stable at St. Vincent Hospital.

Howard was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.