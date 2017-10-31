Oldham Co. Humane Society needs new home

The humane society cares for dogs and cats. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Humane Society of Oldham County needs a new home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The days are numbered for the Oldham County Humane Society, at least in its current location.

"It is nerve-wrecking. Initially it was," Michele Culp, President of the Oldham County Humane Society said.

The property, owned by Cherry House Furniture, is in the process of being sold.

"Our main concern is we have animals in this house so we have to find a home for them," Culp said.

The shelter cares for more than 20 cats at a time, with dogs in and out of the facility.

"Our main focus is spay and neuter so we can eliminate the need to euthanize animals," Culp said.

Culp helps run the low-cost clinic. The new shelter will need a kitchen to sterilize surgical equipment, a green space for the animals, and storage.

"We're not rolling around in money," Culp said. "We're an independent humane society. We get no funding from a national organization."

A donated space would be best, but they'll take what they can get.

"We're looking at all our options," she said.

Anyone with suggestions on a new location for the Humane Society should contact them at 502-222-7537.

