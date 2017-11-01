NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver's background

Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Afghan official: Suicide bomber strikes in central Kabul, killing at least 3 people not far from US Embassy.More >>
Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survivalMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
