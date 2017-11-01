Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press



MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Jarell Martin. The 25th pick overall in 2015, Martin convinced Memphis to keep him around after a strong preseason performance that has continued into the season. The 6-foot-10, 239-pound Martin has started six of seven games, and he is averaging a career-high 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 23.9 minutes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Derrick Mason, a wide receiver who played 15 seasons in the NFL, has been charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism. Metro Nashville Police say Mason turned himself in after a woman told detectives that he grabbed her by the neck and hit her in the stomach when she told him that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. Mason started with Tennessee before six seasons in Baltimore. He played for the Jets and Texans in 2011.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has thrown 57 passes and has been sacked 18 times in three starts. That ratio in one reason for the struggles of an offense that failed to score a touchdown for 15 straight quarters before reaching the end zone twice last week. Tennessee will try to solve its pass-protection issues Saturday when it hosts Southern Mississippi.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.