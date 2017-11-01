Frankenstein baby born at Florida hospital on Halloween

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) - A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween - a baby Frankenstein.
Make that Oskar Gary Frankenstein, who made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.
Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein tell news outlets that Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds (3 kilograms), 9 ounces (255 grams) and is 20 inches (50 centimeters) long.
The baby's grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein tells WKMG the family is "super excited." She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family's first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley
Winter Park is near Orlando in central Florida.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
As time goes on, new details emerge in the women's account, and other details change.More >>
As time goes on, new details emerge in the women's account, and other details change.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
About 800 people are expected to attend the speech at California State University, Fullerton, but it's unclear how many might show up in opposition.More >>
About 800 people are expected to attend the speech at California State University, Fullerton, but it's unclear how many might show up in opposition.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school busMore >>
Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school busMore >>
South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costsMore >>
South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costsMore >>
Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survivalMore >>
Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survivalMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>