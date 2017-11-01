Police: Ringleader of crime ring suspected in 60+ smash-and-grabs in custody

Three other suspects, Laquisha Beals, Jordan Cotton and Derrica Burnett, are also facing charges in connection to the thefts. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A fourth suspect wanted in connection to an organized crime ring is now in police custody.

Jermaine Hornbeak was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro police announced the arrests of the other suspects believed to be involved in the ring - Laquisha Beals, Derrica Burnett and Jordan Cotton.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Police said Hornbeak was the ringleader of the group that detectives believe are responsible for a string of more than 60 car break-ins in the areas of NuLu, Slugger Field and Waterfront Park over the past eight months.

Investigators recovered guns and several gift cards along with clothing worn in the surveillance photos.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman arrested for distributing nude photos at school

+ KSP: Man tried to burn down church after burglarizing it

+ Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; suspect in custody

Officers said the suspects used stolen credit cards and cash to purchase more than $20,000 in gift cards at Kroger.

Hornbeak was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.