It's Here! Check out the 2017-18 winter weather forecast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's Here! Check out the 2017-18 winter weather forecast

(Source: Bert Kaufmann/flickr) (Source: Bert Kaufmann/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team works hard to keep you and your family safe. One way we continue that promise is by providing you with the Earliest Alert Outlook.

Click here for the winter weather forecast

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly