A sobering look at one of Kentucky's favorite sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When it comes to dangerous sports, we so often hear about football related injuries. But there is another popular sport where injury statistics are starting to paint a bigger picture.

The recently updated number of injuries affecting horse riders is startling.

For example, football causes eight traumatic brain injury deaths a year in the United States. Compare that to about 60 yearly deaths from equestrian accidents.

Marilyn Druschke is only 10 years old. She remembers how her heart felt the first time she rode a horse.



"It was really fast," she smiled.



Druschke is taking riding lessons at Razor Creek Stables.

Under the watchful eyes of her instructor, Nikki Peterson, she will learn to cantor and trot, enjoying a sport many Kentuckians love.



"It just looks so exciting," Druschke said. "It seemed really fun to me and I said I really want to do this."



While Druschke cannot wait to learn how to jump, one lesson is king in a sport more dangerous than riding a motorcycle, according to American Medical Equestrian Association.

“You do think about it,” Peterson said. “You always wear your helmet, you've always got your gloves on and your boots."

A quick search online reveals terrifying videos. They include nasty falls from both amateur riders and professionals, like Courtney King Dye.

Dye was on the United States 2008 Olympic dressage team. In 2010 the decorated athlete landed under her horse, fractured her skull and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was in a coma for nearly a month. She was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.



In a YouTube video, Dye talks about her injury and attempts to open a pill bottle demonstrating how difficult everyday tasks have became.



She survived the fall. But about 60 people die every year from horseback riding related accidents in the United States. More than half of that number died from traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, according to the Equestrian Medical Safety Association.



"When your head hits like that you can certainly get bleeding of the brain, bruising, swelling and that can lead to catastrophic changes that may never improve," Frazier Rehab Medical Director and brain injury specialist Dr. Darryl Kaelin said.



Equestrian activities take the lead over any other sport when it comes to TBIs in adults, according to the National Trauma Bank. In children, it comes in third behind contact sports and skateboarding or roller-skating.



"The spectrum of a brain injury goes from the very mild, a little ringing of the bell sort to speak all the way up to can't walk, can't talk, can't think right again," Kaelin said.



Physicians at University of Louisville Hospital are used to seeing horseback riding related injuries.

"The incidents of injury in horseback riding is actually greater than that of American football," Dr. Lonnie Douglas explained.

Douglas is a sport medicine expert and an orthopedic surgeon at UofL Hospital.



He gave us the list of common injuries he sees, from broken arms to dislocated shoulders.



"Blunt force trauma to the chest, broken sternum or broken anything a horse puts its hoof on," he said. "There's really no way to completely avoid injury. If you're riding a horse. If you ride enough, you're going to fall."



That's a real threat Peterson doesn't take lightly.



"You just never know what's going to happen,” she said. “Horses have a mind of their own and you're on 1,200 pounds that can do whatever it chooses."



Helmets are now under stricter guidelines and companies will even exchange a helmet if it has experienced a fall. Some groups, like Riders4Helmets, are trying to change the culture of resisting wearing a helmet.

But to those who love to ride, like Druschke, the risk of injury fails in comparison to their passion for the sport.



"From a scale of one through 10, I would say a 10," she said of her love for horseback riding.



Kaelin said a traumatic brain injury can occur from a fall of just two feet.

Both doctors we spoke to agreed, while there is no sure way to prevent all injuries, always wearing a helmet while riding may save your life.

