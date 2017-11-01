Trick-or-treaters consuming dangerous amounts of sugar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Halloween candy consumption is putting your child's health at risk. The Halloween hangover is here and kids are devouring piles of candy. But how much sugar is too much and when does it become dangerous?

Doctors say Halloween is a crucial time for parents to monitor how much sugar their kids are consuming. They recommend starting a candy policy, giving one piece of candy per age. So if your child is six, they're allowed six pieces of candy today.

Doctors recommend most kids eat between 1,600 to 2,200 calories a day. But the average trick or treater is consuming 7,000 calories worth of candy. That's about three cups of sugar, which boils down to around 169 standard sugar cubes. It's almost 16 times more than what our kids are supposed to have.

Long-term, eating too much sugar puts kids at a greater risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which are three major contributors to heart disease.

