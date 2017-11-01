Newport Aquarium gives clue about new exhibit

The Newport Aquarium will soon unveil a new exhibit.

It will showcase "one of the most fascinating habitats on Earth," according to a news release.

The aquarium says the exhibit will feature animals that are "most requested" by guests.

Officials sent FOX19 a glass bowl filled with coral and shells.

It also came with the following clue, in the form of a haiku poem:

the moon shines brightly

deep ocean trenches and caves

where fire meets water

The official announcement will be made on Friday, November 3.

FOX19 will be there to cover the event.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.