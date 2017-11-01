WATCH: Removal hearing for Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The removal hearing for Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.



Five members of the council have formed a charging committee accusing Johnson of verbal abuse and sexual harassment. The rest of the council members make up the court.



The charging committee will provide evidence and call witnesses. Johnson's attorney will present his side.

Watch the hearing by clicking the appropriate link:

